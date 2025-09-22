Photo credit: The Mike Francesa Podcast

Mike Francesa might like Aaron Glenn’s coaching pedigree as a Bill Parcells disciple, but he doesn’t like his coaching style.

The Glenn-led New York Jets are off to an 0-3 start and already look like a team destined to be picking near the top of the NFL Draft. Francesa can accept that and still be patient with a rookie head coach. But what Francesa can’t accept, is a rookie head coach who exudes excitement on the sideline.

Mike Francesa hammers Jets’ coach Aaron Glenn for getting excited on the sideline after an incredible special teams play which put his team ahead. Then he launched into a bizarre rant about people saying they should go for 2 when they tied the game at 26-26. Huh? Who said that? pic.twitter.com/3CStxcJV8a — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 22, 2025



“I’m gonna tell Aaron Glenn something right here,” Francesa began shortly after watching the Jets lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-27. “I don’t need a cheerleader on the sideline. I don’t need one of these who runs up and down with his team like he’s still playing. You’re not playing anymore. Use your brain. You’re there to coach. You’re not playing. So, I don’t need you jumping around and running up and down the sideline when your team finally makes a play. That is a coach who doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing. I want the guy who’s there thinking about the next play.”

Glenn has been widely ridiculed for busting a move on the sideline after Jets defensive end Will McDonald blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt by Tampa Bay and returned it for a touchdown to take a lead late in the fourth quarter. He’s been ridiculed because his defense proceeded to let the Buccaneers march down the field to kick a game-winning field goal. It was a bad look, for sure. But it’s silly to assume Glenn dancing down the sideline as the Jets scored a touchdown meant the head coach wasn’t able to focus on the next play.

Francesa’s rant came after Glenn took the podium for his postgame press conference and complained about the negative New York media. And when you’re 0-3 with a franchise that has the longest playoff drought in the NFL, negativity from the media is warranted. But Glenn probably didn’t expect the negativity to include the media taking shots at his dance moves.

Glenn might prove to be a bad head coach, the jury is still out. But the Jets blew Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay because they’re a bad team. They didn’t blow it because Glenn was busy dancing and forgot to think about the next play.