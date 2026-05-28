Credit: NBC10 Boston

Mike Vrabel didn’t directly discuss the ongoing drama around his extracurricular relationship with Dianna Russini during Wednesday’s New England Patriots press conference, but he did say one thing that caught the ear of Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

It came when Vrabel was asked if he might miss more football activities this season, such as when he excused himself from the final day of the NFL Draft to attend counseling and spend time with his family.

“I mean, I can only tell you I’m gonna be there today, and I can’t tell you anything other than I’m gonna be out there today in full force,” Vrabel said. “And I mean that because, you know, who knows what’s gonna come up? I’m not even — you know, anything could happen. And so I’m gonna focus on today. But in the excitement that we’ve had and that we’ve built so far, and the conditioning that we’ve tried to incorporate into our practices and the weightlifting and all the things that are critical.”

While that’s mostly a non-answer, it was the “anything could happen” part that caught Florio’s attention.

As to potential future absences, Mike Vrabel said, “Anything can happen.” There’s one specific thing that could happen that would potentially become a problem. pic.twitter.com/4xovflCVUT — PFT Live (@PFT_Live) May 28, 2026

“He didn’t know how true he was when he said ‘anything could happen,’ because we’ve seen anything happen,” Florio said on Thursday’s PFT Live.

“The one thing that has yet to happen is Dianna Russini has yet to tell her story, and we have no idea. There’s no indication. There’s been nothing. No leaks, no scoops. The only thing that made me think that it’s going to happen is your guy Stugotz made the comment that he’s friends with her and he’s talked to her, and he’s not going to speak for her. It’s her story to tell in her own time. That implies that she will.

“That’s the moment that I said, ‘uh-oh, there’s going to be a chapter of this that is very public and very interesting because she’s going to tell her story at some point.’ That’s the next thing. That’s the only thing left.

“So yeah, that could come up and that could create a situation where Mike Vrabel could, could end up yet again having to take a break from the team to try to restore the balance between his work life and his personal life.”

Vrabel’s playbook, to vaguely apologize for “something” and attempt to move forward, inadvertently made Russini look bad because she had denied anything untoward had happened before then. Now, painted as a harlot in the public eye and having seen an immense amount of reputational damage, Russini doesn’t have too much to lose by telling all at some point in the future, especially when she can use that as a springboard to her next career chapter.

Vrabel’s. strategy implies that he either knows that’s not coming or that he’s just hoping that day never comes.