Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Nick Saban said exactly what he thought about the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick. He just didn’t mean for anyone to hear it.

As ABC’s NFL Draft broadcast was returning from a commercial break last Thursday night, a hot mic caught Saban reacting to the news that Dallas had selected Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd pick. “Wow, this is a reach,” Saban said, apparently unaware that his microphone was live. A few seconds of silence followed before Rece Davis welcomed viewers back, and Roger Goodell stepped to the podium to make it official.

When Saban’s turn came to weigh in on the pick, something interesting happened. Gone was the blunt, unfiltered reaction that had accidentally made it to air. In its place was a carefully constructed pivot of Saban explaining that Lawrence had actually been one of his sleepers heading into Friday night, that he thought the rest of the league had overlooked him, and that the Cowboys deserved credit for not letting him slip.

It was a masterful recovery, sure, but it got Mike Florio thinking. Because if the most honest thing Saban said all night only made air by accident, what does that say about everything else?

On Monday’s PFT Live, Florio wanted to know why the version of Nick Saban that accidentally made it to air — the one who called the Cowboys’ pick a reach without hesitation — disappeared the moment the cameras were pointed at him. And more importantly, whether that moment was unique to Saban, or whether it was just another example of what happens when former coaches and players take jobs in sports media and suddenly find themselves weighing loyalty to their audience against loyalty to the industry they never really left.

“When did it become a faux pas, when did it become frowned upon to say a guy’s a reach?” Florio asked. “What’s wrong with that? That used to be OK, but now it’s ‘Oh, no, no, no, no, we can’t…’ And I think it’s all under the guise of, we can’t undermine this kid’s moment, so we’re not going to say anything. They can take anyone in that spot; they can take a punter in that spot. They could take a long snapper in that spot. They could take me in that spot, and they’re never going to say, ‘Maybe we could’ve gotten this guy later.'”

The answer, according to Chris Simms, isn’t really about protecting the player’s moment at all. It’s about something more self-serving than that.

“What you get with the ex-coaches is they have relationships with these teams, and these people,” Simms said, “and they don’t want to offend them either. That’s always going to be the question with coaches when they’re on TV. Are they gonna really let you know the truth? Are they going to really let it be known, or are they going to be worried about hurting the feelings of their other coach friends in the business?”

“Your loyalty is to the audience,” Florio claimed. “Your duty is to the audience. You need to be honest with the audience. This isn’t some political game. You can’t worry about who may be upset because you speak the truth. If they’re upset, that’s their problem. Now, look, I understand that doing that can create some complications in your life. Then don’t take the job. Don’t put yourself in a position where you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to be careful what I say here. I might piss off this person. I might piss off that person.’ You’re going to piss off the audience because you’re going to be untruthful to the audience.”

To illustrate the point, Florio went back to Jon Gruden. When Gruden, now with Barstool Sports, left coaching to join ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth in 2009, the expectation from anyone who had watched him stalk sidelines and scream at officials for a decade was that they were finally going to get the unfiltered version, the Gruden who had strong opinions about everyone in the league and no particular reason to keep them to himself anymore.

That’s not what the version viewers got. Simms, who played under Gruden in Tampa Bay, knew that better than anyone. People who had worked with Gruden said they had never heard him be so complimentary to everyone, and that the version showing up on Monday nights bore almost no resemblance to the one they knew behind closed doors. There were coaches Gruden would praise effusively on the broadcast — calling them brilliant, one of the best he’d ever been around — while Simms knew from his own time in that locker room that Gruden had spent years telling players that same coach was the dumbest in football.

The audience had no way of knowing any of that. They were getting the carefully managed broadcast version of Jon Gruden.

It’s a problem that isn’t going away, because the incentives that create it aren’t going away either. What Saban’s hot mic moment exposed — briefly, accidentally, before he smoothed it over — is that the most honest draft analysis of the entire first round came from a moment nobody was supposed to hear. Everything that came after it was the version Saban decided the audience should get instead.

Florio’s argument is that the audience deserved the first version. They usually don’t get it.