NBC’s Mike Florio reacted to the angry backlash against his terrible Baltimore Ravens prediction in unexpected fashion Tuesday, saying analysts shouldn’t pick game winners and he hates the tradition.

Florio had predicted that the San Francisco 49ers would “kick the s*** out of the Ravens on Monday night.”

In fact, the exact opposite happened, as the Ravens destroyed the 49ers, 33-19. Afterward, Baltimore players said Florio’s prediction had inspired them, with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson even heard saying after the game, “Damn, Mike Flores! What was his name? Mike Flores?”

Tuesday on PFT Live with Mike Florio, Florio claimed some fans believe the motivation his prediction provided the Ravens might have affected the outcome.

“Embedded within the hostility is this idea … ‘If you hadn’t said what you said, what you said was going to happen would have happened,'” Florio said.

“I hear you, I hear you,” podcast co-host Chris Simms said. “Maybe you said what they need to hear to get them over the hump for a little extra motivation.”

Then, Florio took an unexpected turn, saying he doesn’t like making picks, and he’ll talk to NBC about that after the season.

“They make us do the picks. I said … before the season, ‘I don’t want to do the picks, I just want to enjoy the games. … Why do we have to do the freakin’ picks?'” Florio said.

“I’m going to have the conversation in the offseason with the powers that be at NBC, I don’t want to do this anymore, about the picks.”

“Oh my god, would you stop. Would you stop,” Simms said.

“This is a broader philosophical gambling discussion as it relates to the enticement of people to wager when maybe they shouldn’t,” Florio continued.

“Everyone who listens to a show like this wants to hear guys like us make picks and see who we think is going to win the game,” Simms said.

“I don’t think everybody does,” Florio said. “I don’t care what people think.”

Give Florio credit for admitting his terrible prediction had some entertainment value.

“I don’t care what people think about who’s going to win games and who’s going to lose games, except when they do something really frickin’ stupid like I did,” Florio said. “Then it’s entertaining. When you step on a rake and it whacks you right between the eyes, then it’s entertaining.”

Florio actually does make a good point, about TV analysts making pregame picks. Many critics have spoken out against the tradition, pointing out that fans aren’t waiting around to hear an analyst make their pick 10 minutes before game time; they’ve already placed their wager(s) or set their fantasy lineups well before then.

Still, Florio’s “They made me make a pick, it’s a stupid practice anyway,” take struck many fans the wrong way.

He’s a lawyer he knows how to play and blame a victim. As a lawyer he also understands that words have meanings and what he said was unprofessional. He knew what he was saying — Chris Trivers (@ChrisTrivs) December 26, 2023

“They made me do it!” 😂😂😂bs he went off on ravens & he meant every word — Nick D. (@eyeintheskynick) December 26, 2023



[Sarah Ellison]