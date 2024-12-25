Photo Credit: Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio, who will cast a vote for NFL MVP, admits he has no idea who he’ll pick, saying the last thing he wants to do is “look like an idiot” with his vote.

Florio discussed that dilemma Tuesday, saying there are tough decisions to make in this year’s MVP race.

“Everybody assumes Josh Allen’s the MVP. I wouldn’t assume anything,” Florio said. “Lamar Jackson had a better performance in Week 16 than Josh Allen. There’s still two weeks left. If the Ravens win the division, I don’t know how people are going to vote. I don’t know how I’m going to vote, and I’ve got one of the votes.”

Florio admitted MVP betting odds may influence many voters.

“This is where the whole explosion of sports betting … does it become chicken-and-the egg?” Florio said. “Are some of the voters going to be influenced by the betting odds? They don’t want to look stupid. Nobody wants to look stupid.”

Florio admitted, in what seemed to be a whimsical tone, that he’ll just vote for the NFL MVP favorite on the betting market. FanDuel currently has Allen at -450, ahead of Jackson (-380).

“I really don’t know who the MVP is. Who’s the betting favorite? OK … that’s how I’ll resolve the tie,” Florio said. “I don’t want to look stupid if somebody sees my ballot. Everybody thinks Josh Allen’s the favorite. It’s not worth it for me to look like an idiot. So I’ll just make Josh Allen my No. 1. Who can say I was wrong? Everybody thought Josh Allen was going to win.”

— Spencer Schultz (@ravens4dummies) December 24, 2024

Florio said despite the odds currently favoring Allen in the MVP chase, Jackson can turn some heads in the Ravens’ Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans.

“So this is a chance for Lamar Jackson to go out and have a big game and stake his claim to the MVP,” Florio said. “Not that he cares — he’s already got two of them.”

