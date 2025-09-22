Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Most fans can agree that the NFL’s replay assist initiative has made for a better viewing experience. Instead of needlessly sitting through booth reviews for officiating errors, the NFL’s replay center in New York can now buzz in and correct an obvious call in real-time, keeping the game moving.

However, how the system is deployed and what constitutes “clear and obvious” isn’t entirely clear and obvious. Sometimes, replay assist is used; other times, it isn’t, in which case coaches are forced to toss the red challenge flag if they want a play reviewed.

On Sunday, a replay assist blunder brought this exact issue to the forefront during a tight game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. During the third quarter of the game, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua appeared to catch a third-down pass, only to have replay assist overturn the call of a completed catch, putting the Rams in a fourth-down scenario. Multiple times on the broadcast, Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and analyst Greg Olsen referenced that the replay assist was being used.

Even after the call was switched, the Rams were convinced Nacua had caught the ball, and head coach Sean McVay threw the red flag to initiate a challenge. After the play was reviewed through the Rams’ challenge, the call on the field was again overturned, and Nacua’s catch was reinstated.

The sequence naturally created considerable confusion and raised questions about the process by which the NFL initiates its replay assistance system. And on Monday’s episode of PFT Live, Mike Florio called for more transparency surrounding how replay assist is used.

“I poked around a little bit on this,” Florio began, “the league’s position is that replay assist was never involved. Well, how did that happen? How did we hear Fox on its broadcast mentioned twice before the commercial break and then suggested it once after the commercial break when they explained the outcome of the play that replay assist was involved?

“And this gets to my broader point here, and I think that we need to shine a light on this because it’s got the potential to come up in any game. Nobody knows when, where, and how replay assist is going to be activated. It’s just this weird vague specter that, ‘Oh, replay assist, boom, fix that. What about this? Oh, I don’t know.’ … So they need more transparency and consistency if they’re going to use this. I like it generally, but it can’t just be this weird thing where we just spin the wheel and see what happens on any given play.”

The NFL’s replay assist policy has been shrouded in mystery ever since it formally debuted in 2021. And while it has generally made viewing NFL games a more positive experience, it’s introduced an entirely new set of questions regarding the league’s replay rules.

If there are more instances like Nacua’s catch on Sunday, the league will need to be clearer about how and when it utilizes this review procedure, or risk this becoming a larger issue.