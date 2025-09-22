Photo Credit: NBC.

The Philadelphia Eagles were once again effective in their use of the Tush Push on Sunday during a tight victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And as Mike Florio of NBC Sports detailed, the play is once again coming under intense scrutiny.

During the Week 3 win over the Rams, Fox’s rules analyst Mike Pereira noted that the Eagles got away with multiple penalties while running the play, echoing a sentiment that fellow rules analyst Dean Blandino expressed during Philadelphia’s Week 2 win. While analyzing highlights of the Rams-Eagles game for NBC’s Football Night in America, Jason Garrett said that the Eagles were “awfully good” at the Tush Push, adding “especially when they’re offsides.”

Shortly thereafter, Florio discussed how the league is handling the ongoing controversy.

“Last week we saw linemen leaving early, and it wasn’t flagged,” Florio said. “This week, the league office told the officials to officiate it tight. So, what did we see? Linemen leaving early. The reality is, it’s a very difficult play to officiate. You’re looking down the line of scrimmage. You don’t have the benefit of slow-motion replay and other camera angles. And here’s the reality. One league office source said: ‘This is what the membership voted for.’ Which could mean there’ll be another vote — in March.”

The league voted on making the Tush Push illegal last offseason. Those efforts were unsuccessful, something ESPN’s Adam Schefter said led to the Eagles winning their Super Bowl rematch over the Chiefs in Week 2.

Until then, the NFL can certainly ask officials to look closely at the early jumps. But as has been consistently noted, it’s a particularly hard play to officiate, so officials calling points of emphasis may be easier said than done. And if the league continues to have a problem with the Tush Push, its members can vote to make the play illegal — in March. Until then, the NFL and its teams will have to live with the results of last spring’s vote.