Since his breakout in 2023, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has heard it all from sports media.

Some believe he is merely a product of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system. Others will highlight the advanced stats, which show him to be nothing more than mediocre. Injuries have been an issue, and his exorbitant contract might be an overpay, depending on who you ask.

Purdy is the poster child for devalued QBs.

But this week, even coming off what might be his best game as a pro in a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, Purdy ended up on the receiving end of an entirely new dis, courtesy of NBC Sports commentator Mike Florio.

“One of the reasons that football became as popular as it did, it is a visual sport that thrives on TV,” Florio said this week on PFT Live.

“And as it relates to Brock Purdy, for whatever reason, and this is separate from the play, there’s nothing about him that is sizzle or swag. Nothing. Even when he does the dancing it’s kind of cute. But he doesn’t have aura. I know some 49ers fans are gonna be upset, but he’s like Clark Kent who, when he becomes Super Man, he’s still Clark Kent.”

Florio and co-host Chris Simms agreed that Purdy is a cut above Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones, two other pocket passers who succeeded in San Francisco, because of his mobility and creativity.

Purdy flashed those traits multiple times on Sunday, with two touchdown runs and a scrambling dart to Kyle Jusczcyk that earned Purdy a comparison to Patrick Mahomes from Cris Collinsworth.

Yet even as he takes his game to a new level and has the 49ers a win away from the No. 1 seed in a competitive NFC, Purdy still can’t win. This time, because he doesn’t have the entertainment factor or edge that other stars bring to the field. It’s reminiscent of Colin Cowherd’s continual criticism toward Jayson Tatum, under the pretense of the Boston Celtics star not having an “it” factor.

There is just something about Purdy, clearly, that many in sports media do not respect. And Florio’s comments show it goes deeper than his success on the field.

Nevertheless, Florio did credit Purdy for ignoring all the noise (even as Florio contributed to it) and focusing on himself this season.

“It may be as simple as, he stopped trying to be anyone other than Brock Purdy,” Florio said. “‘I’m going to go be the best possible version of me,’ and that’s how you flourish authentically and you stay within the lines.”