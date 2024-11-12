Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

It appears that if Michael Strahan was hoping to move past the dumb national anthem controversy swirling around him without making some kind of comment, that door may be closing.

As Strahan was returning home Tuesday, he was approached by a DailyMail.com reporter filming him on their phone. The Fox NFL Sunday analyst is seen approaching while saying “Don’t come to my house.” While repeating that, he appears to grab the phone from the reporter. According to DailyMail.com, he then tossed the phone into a bush and entered his townhouse with his girlfriend.

The 52-year-old former New York Giants star has been mired in controversy since Sunday when he was briefly seen standing with his hands folded in front of him at Naval Base San Diego as the national anthem was played. Fox NFL Sunday was broadcasting live to celebrate Veterans Day.

As Strahan was the only member of the Fox crew to not have their hand over his heart, he quickly caught the attention of certain critics, who felt he was dishonoring the military and being disrespectful in some way.

While Strahan has not made any public comment, his social media post on Monday was about his father and “hero,” Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr, who served 23 years in the army. He also shared messages of appreciation and thanks to all veterans.

Monday, Fox’s Jay Glazer posted a lengthy defense of Strahan on X, saying “I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots” and “I personally saw [Strahan] donate thousands of dollars of clothes to veterans, including many homeless veterans as well [as] clothes for veterans to go on job interviews.”

According to Look to the Stars, Strahan has supported the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, which “supports the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families.”

Per a Daily Mail source, there “isn’t going to be any type of punishment or fine going Michael’s way” from Fox Sports. They also reported that ABC, for whom Strahan hosts Good Morning America, has not commented on the situation.

Unfortunately, this trumped-up controversy doesn’t appear to be over for Strahan. Despite all logic that seems to imply he is a longtime supporter of veterans and the military, certain people and media outlets seem intent on seeing this through for their pound of flesh.

[Daily Mail]