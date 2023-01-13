The Hollywood Walk of Fame is expanding into sports entertainment for the first time (which is news to me), and their first honoree is Michael Strahan.

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Strahan will be honored with the first sports entertainment Walk of Fame star on January 23. | Via @wofstargirl @walkoffamestar pic.twitter.com/hv0qaQHgvc — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2023

Here’s what was said about the sports entertainment category and Strahan’s honor.

“We are very excited to inaugurate the first Sports Entertainment star for Michael Strahan,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to see their favorite sports figures who are involved in the entertainment business receive their stars. Michael’s extensive background in sports and sportscasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk,” added Martinez.

Despite those sentiments, many in the sports world have previously been honored in other categories, including Chick Hearn, Jaime Jarrin, Magic Johnson, Al Michaels, Bob Miller, and Vin Scully.

I’m assuming that with Strahan getting a star and the “sports entertainment” category being created, we’ll see plenty of familiar faces getting stars going forward.

[Hollywood Walk of Fame]