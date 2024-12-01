Credit: NFL on Fox

Azeez Al-Shaair’s vicious hit on Trevor Lawrence not only led to his immediate ejection but also put him at risk for a hefty fine and a potentially lengthy suspension. The Houston Texans linebacker is now facing a wave of public outrage, with many labeling him a dirty player for a dangerous hit that left the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback concussed.

Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston stopped short of labeling Al-Shaair a dirty player but did emphasize that the hit was “everything you’re not supposed to do.”

He added, “There’s an honor that you give to your opponent on the football field, and you respect him.”

That’s something Al-Shaair clearly failed to do.

With Fox broadcasting Sunday’s Texans-Jaguars game, the network switched to studio coverage at halftime. Michael Strahan seized the opportunity to call out the undrafted linebacker from Florida Atlantic.

“I think he threw himself out the game,” the ex-New York Giants defensive end said. “I personally think he did that because he realized if he had stayed in that game, he was not going to be protected. What he did — everybody knows as a defensive player — you don’t do that.

“They’re just getting Trevor Lawrence back; out two games with a shoulder injury. You hate to see that happen to him on something that’s just so unnecessary because regardless of offense and defense and how you feel, you do protect your play; you protect your guys. We have a lot of respect for each other out there on the field, even when you’re competing. That was uncalled for.”

Strahan wasn’t the only one who had strong feelings about Al-Shaair’s dangerous cheap shot.

“It’s clear and obvious that Trevor Lawrence is going to slide, but Azeez Al-Shaair, he did something that he shouldn’t have done,” Rob Gronkowski said. “He’s definitely going to have second thoughts about this, sitting in the locker room, because he got ejected from the game. He kind of uses that elbow brace that he has, and he slingshots himself right into Trevor Lawrence’s head and knocks him out and makes him go stiff, which you never want to see.”

Al-Shaair’s hit sparked a strong response across sports media. John McClain, who’s been covering the NFL for nearly five decades, called it one of the worst cheap shots he’s ever seen.

At the end of the day, former players like Strahan helped set the tone for the fallout from this incident. The NFL has made it clear that respect for the game and fellow players is non-negotiable. And for Al-Shaair, it’s becoming clear that the price of crossing that line may be steeper than he imagined.

