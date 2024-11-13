Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This week has seen a surprising — and frankly, silly — controversy take shape after Michael Strahan didn’t put his hand over his heart while observing the national anthem.

While it initially began with some social media backlash, it escalated on Wednesday when a reporter for the Daily Mail confronted Strahan about the subject outside his home. In a video shared by the outlet, the Hall of Fame defensive end appears to grab the reporter’s phone, which was being used to film him.

In a video posted to Instagram late Tuesday night, Strahan publicly addressed the controversy for the first time. And while he admitted was “not proud of the way I handled that situation” with the reporter, he stated he was doing what he thought was necessary to “protect” his family and his home.

As for his actions during the national anthem, which came as Fox NFL Sunday emanated from Naval Base San Diego in honor of Veterans Day, Strahan insisted he wasn’t protesting in any way.

“Everybody thought, ‘He’s protesting. He’s making a statement,’ which is so far from the truth,” the 52-year-old said. “I have nothing to protest, I have no statement to be made. The only statement that should be made that I want to make is that I love the military. I’ve always loved the military and I will always love the military. I do so many programs to help veterans and soldiers.

“I grew up on a military base with a father who was a major in the army. My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all served in the military. I’m a military brat. So the fact of somebody saying that I’m being unpatriotic couldn’t be any further from the truth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

As for why he didn’t have his hand over his chest during the national anthem like the rest of his Fox colleagues, Strahan said he was merely caught up in the moment and in awe of the sailors in front of him.

“I’m just sitting there in amazement, at which I’m always amazed, because I don’t take it for granted no matter where we go around the world from Afghanistan to all the military institutions here in this country,” he said. “And if that offended any of our military and our veterans, I apologize to you. Because that was never my intent. I’m a product of the military, a proud lover of the military and a proud lover of all of those who have served before, now, and who will serve in the future.”

A quick look into Strahan’s background and upbringing could have told you as much. Nevertheless, here we are, with Strahan’s statement presumably — or at least hopefully — bringing this faux controversy to its end.

[Michael Strahan on Instagram]