Photo Credit: NFL Network

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated from the playoffs after a 33-30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was very emotional in his postgame press conference and told the media, “I feel like I let my teammates down.” ESPN’s Booger McFarland was among the critics who also called out Allen for his performance in the loss.

But former NFL fullback Michael Robinson — a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks — had a more sympathetic response to the game and Allen’s postgame comments Saturday night on NFL Network.

“Josh, look, bro,” Robinson began. “You didn’t have the game that you wanted. But you’re one man. And I think what we saw on that podium right there was a guy who loves his teammates.”

“I go out there every single training camp, and I speak to Josh Allen,” Robinson continued. “Every time you talk to Josh, every time you talk about Super Bowl aspirations and things like that, all he wants to do is talk about his teammates. He doesn’t even want to take credit for the great quarterback that he is. So, I understand the feeling that he had after that game. You can’t turn the football over, make some of the decisions that he made and not think that it doesn’t fall on you, to a degree.”

Robinson then explained that Allen now needs to show confidence as the quarterback and leader of the team.

“But I will say this,” Robinson said. “The entire team is looking at you is looking at you for confidence. The entire organization is looking at you for confidence right now. Okay? Feel this loss out, but then get back in the weight room, get back on the football field.”

“You’re one of the best quarterbacks that this game has ever seen,” Robinson said to conclude his message for Allen.

In the loss to the Broncos, Allen completed 25-of-39 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing two interceptions (one of which was a controversial ruling in overtime). He also had 12 carries for 66 yards but lost two of three fumbles.