Photo credit: Yes Network

If Aaron Rodgers is looking for a shoulder to cry on as the NFL appears ready to move on without him, he shouldn’t bother turning to Michael Kay.

Rodgers entered the season believing he was the quarterback of a Super Bowl-contending team. Instead, the New York Jets are one of the biggest busts in NFL history, Rodgers is being stripped of his organizational power, and Kay is enjoying the downfall.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This is going to make me look bad and I don’t care, I’m just gonna be honest,” Kay told co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg on their Tuesday radio show. “I’m glad he’s not doing well, because he’s kind of a jackass. I’m glad he’s not doing well. I wasn’t rooting for him at the beginning of the year, I never wanted him to get hurt, but he has such a cockiness about him – and most professional athletes do – that there was no way he was gonna fail.

“The fact that he’s struggling so much, maybe it humanizes him. Maybe it brings him down a peg. I wanted the Jets to do well for the Jets sake and Jets fans sake, but since they’re not doing well and he’s right in the middle of it…his performance got Douglas fired, his performance got Saleh fired, his performance got Hackett demoted. It kinda makes me feel warm and fuzzy as the holidays approach.”

From a media standpoint, if a team is going to be bad, root for them to be really bad. Rodgers and the Jets might not be serving New York sports radio with a Super Bowl run. But they are serving New York sports radio with a season so putrid that even casual fans can’t help from rubbernecking at the scene. A mundane 8-9 season where no one gets fired and Rodgers acts like just one of the guys is way too boring for the Jets. Instead, the Jets are once again proving to be among the NFL’s elite dumpster fires.

Jets fans feel bad about the season being a disaster. But no one feels bad for Rodgers that his New York tenure is already being deemed a failure of epic proportions. Rodgers can fault the media for tarnishing his legacy, but he only has himself to blame by repeatedly and desperately attempting to sell the world on his own belief that he’s smarter than you.

It’s an attitude teams are willing to overlook when you’re an MVP candidate. But Rodgers hasn’t been that since 2021. Two of Rodgers’ favorite topics, history and science will say a quarterback probably isn’t going to turn the clock back a half-decade at the age of 41. And if the days of Rodgers being a difference maker on the field are over, NFL teams probably aren’t going to be interested in dealing with everything that comes with having him on their roster.

[The Michael Kay Show]