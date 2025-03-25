Photo credit: MSG

It takes a special type of interviewer to get Michael Irvin to open up about his lady pants, and that award goes to Kay Adams.

Irvin recently traveled to Rio de Janeiro for Brazil’s Carnival to celebrate his 59th birthday and shared video from his trip that sparked questions about his outfit. During a Monday morning appearance on Up and Adams, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver lost it while re-watching that video.

Michael Irvin’s hilarious reaction to his Brazilian Carnival birthday outfit and talks putting glitter in his belly button. 😂😂😂@heykayadams | @michaelirvin88 pic.twitter.com/tmf4XPrQLJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 24, 2025



“I cannot believe me, man. Oh my god, this is insane,” Irvin said. “I’ve always wanted to go to Carnival…there was no bad attitudes, it was just incredible. I enjoyed it. I don’t think I’ve had a birthday in the country since that old famous birthday a long time ago, you know what I’m saying? I like getting out of the country.”

That old famous birthday a long time ago was presumably in March 1996, when Irvin was arrested at a hotel party inside an Irving, Texas Residence Inn. Since then, Irvin claims he prefers to leave the country for his birthday, like this trip he took to Brazil. And on the heels of that trip, some have wondered whether Irvin got his belly button pierced, a topic Adams was not afraid to broach.

“There’s no belly button pierce there,” Irvin insisted with a laugh, letting Adams know it was just glitter on his belly button.

Irvin continued to describe how his outfit came to be by saying he went to the store to find some local flare. For men, they only had a sort of Speedo with strings hanging down. Knowing he wasn’t comfortable attempting to pull that outfit off, Irvin opted for more sparkly attire.

“Those were actually a pair of lady pants, the sparkling pants that the ladies have,” Irvin said of the shorts he was wearing in the video. “But I couldn’t find sparkly men’s pants, so I bought the ladies pants, cut em off at the knees kind of hawkish style.”

Thanks to Adams, we all now know The Playmaker didn’t pierce his belly button, and we also know why he wasn’t wearing a Speedo on his birthday vacation.