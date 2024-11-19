Jerry Jones, Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin

As the Dallas Cowboys stumble through the 2024 NFL season, Michael Irvin is working to convince Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones on agreeing to a reunion.

After watching Dallas suffer another embarrassing home loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, Irvin hinted at the possibility of Sanders succeeding Mike McCarthy as the Cowboys next head coach. Irvin called out that he spent the weekend meeting with his old teammate and boss in hopes of sparking a coaching change.

I spent Friday night with Jerry Jones. I spent Saturday with ⁦@DeionSanders⁩. I spent Sunday with the lord PRAYING for ???? ????? (GUEST WHAT) Now after what the ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ look like on Monday Night Football. 😳😳😮😮🤷🏾🤷🏾I must work harder!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3l0mFHKIRv — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) November 19, 2024



Friday night, Irvin and Jones joined Netflix’s broadcast of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson show in Dallas. And during the interview, Irvin made his public pitch for Jones to make Sanders his next head coach.

“Everybody loves Mike [Tyson], but everybody loves and respects Jake [Paul] also for what he’s done here,” Irvin began. “To have an ability to not go the normal route and still end up right here. You give him respect. I give him respect like I give my great guy Deion Sanders, who didn’t go the normal route. Who I’m gonna be in Jerry’s ear about later. That’s just something else we’re talking about.”

He was in Jerry’s ear about it Friday night, and it’s likely that he’ll continue to be in Jerry’s ear about it until the position is filled. McCarthy has been on the hot seat in Dallas, pretty much since he signed on to coach the Cowboys. But with Dak Prescott out for the year and the Cowboys seeming on track to have their worst record in nearly a decade, this season might be the one that relieves McCarthy of being on the hot seat in Dallas.

And if the Cowboys do have a coaching vacancy this offseason, they could do a lot worse than landing Deion Sanders to run their sideline. A year ago, the idea of Sanders coaching the Cowboys seemed more intriguing from a sideshow perspective. But after turning the 1-11 Colorado Buffaloes into a playoff contender in just two years, Sanders might be one of the best coaching options available to the Cowboys. The only question is whether Irvin would collect a headhunter’s fee.

