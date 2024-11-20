Photo credit: The Herd

Michael Irvin just answered the question of whether Deion Sanders would accept an offer to coach the Dallas Cowboys.

Yes. Under one minor condition. As per Irvin, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys just have to draft Sanders’ son Shedeur.

Irvin joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd Tuesday afternoon. There, he said “great sources” told him Deion would accept the Cowboys’ head coaching job if they make his son their quarterback.

“I believe 100%. And I could tell you, good sources told me that,” Irvin said with a laugh. “Great sources have told me that. That’s all I can say like that without violating anything else.”

It certainly seems like Deion is Irvin’s “great” source. Irvin spent time with Sanders on Saturday, this after publicly pitching him to be the next Cowboys’ head coach during an appearance with Jerry Jones before the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight last Friday night. Two days later, Irvin is 100 percent certain of Sanders’ interest in the Cowboys, with the minor caveat that they draft his son.

There is, however, one major problem to that minor caveat. The Cowboys already employ the NFL’s highest paid quarterback in Dak Prescott. With Prescott hurt and the Cowboys seeming on track to have their worst record in nearly a decade, they should be picking near the top of the NFL Draft.

Even if they don’t have the first pick, Deion Sanders could pull an Eli Manning to help dictate where his son will play. But what does that mean for the Cowboys’ current quarterback?

Prescott has a $240 million four-year contract extension set to begin next season, which includes a full no-trade clause. Maybe the Cowboys would consider forcing Prescott’s hand by telling him they plan on drafting and starting Shedeur Sanders. Prescott’s pride might then encourage him to waive his no-trade clause, but it would still force the Cowboys to take on a massive dead cap hit.

It might not be the smartest organizational move, but if Jerry Jones wants to hand the Cowboys over to the father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur Sanders, he can make it happen. But even if he doesn’t want to draft Shedeur Sanders and hire Deion Sanders, this conversation is exactly what Jones wants.

In a lost season where Jones is still employing a head coach in Mike McCarthy and the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, he has Michael Irvin adding to the circus. And Irvin’s doing so by advocating to kick them both to the curb for two of the biggest names in football.

[The Herd]