Credit: The Ariel Helwani Show

If anyone has anything bad to say about Mike Vrabel or Dianna Russini, Michael Irvin wants them to check their own self-righteousness first.

Irvin joined a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show where he discussed the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, Bill Belichick, and Mike Vrabel among other topics. And during the interview, Irvin was asked whether Vrabel will be the head coach of the New England Patriots in September considering an offseason headlined by his scandal with Russini.

Despite Vrabel’s initial attempt at brushing the story aside by denying any relationship with Russini after the first wave of pictures were published by Page Six, the denial has only aided in prolonging the scandal. Every time the story begins to quiet, a new layer is reported on with Vrabel since undergoing counseling and admitting to having “difficult” conversations with his wife. But Irvin remains in Vrabel’s corner, rooting for him to continue as head coach of the Patriots.

Michael Irvin weighs in on public scrutiny around Mike Vrabel and why he should remain head coach of the Patriots: “We all want to jump into personal lives. Dude, if I just get a peek at your history, I’m sure it’ll tell me something. We all forget that we’ve done stuff when… pic.twitter.com/fl1yrbyd6E — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 13, 2026

“We all want to jump in personal lives,” Irvin told Helwani noting the public’s rush to judge and condemn. “Dude, if I just get a peek at your history, I’m sure it’ll tell me something. We all forget that we have done sh*t when we’re talking about somebody else, and then we want to castrate and kill them.”

While Irvin thinks the Patriots will continue to stand by Vrabel, he equally doesn’t believe the storm has passed on this scandal. But according to Irvin, new chapters in this story still should not prevent Vrabel from being able to coach the Patriots.

“Life happens,” Irvin continued. “We’re trying to use people in football to be the measuring stick for all the righteousness. And then we act like, ‘I can’t believe this person did this.’ It’s a person, and people do things. Sometimes it’s not right, but we’re not in their homes. We don’t know what they’re dealing with. And we wanna sit here and say, ‘Man, they shouldn’t do this.’ You don’t know what they’re dealing with. Get out of it. Leave it alone. It’s not your business.”

Irvin doesn’t believe this scandal will lessen Vrabel’s messaging in the locker room, noting his strong ability to relate to players. If anything, the Hall-of-Fame wide receiver believes the players will use it as a reason to rally around their head coach.

Earlier this month, Irvin explained his own ability to relate with what Vrabel is going through, recalling the conversation he needed to have with his wife as stories began leaking about the infamous “White House.” The next time a Patriots player has an off-field issue exposed, they might similarly consider Vrabel a confidant because of what he’s been through this offseason.