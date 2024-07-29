Screen grab: ‘Good Morning Football’

“Let’s get ready for football!”

Or more specifically, “let’s get ready for footballlllllllllllll!”

Regardless of how you say it, with those five words, Good Morning Football officially announced its return thanks to some help from a legendary ring announcer.

On Monday morning, GMFB officially ended its four-month hiatus, with the show now emanating from the NFL Network’s studios in Inglewood, California. Monday’s episode kicked off with famed ring announcer Michael Buffer introducing the show’s cast, including Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager, Jamie Erdahl and newcomer Akbar Gbajabiamila, with reporter Sherree Burruss later getting her own special intro from Buffer.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Michael Buffer and it is my honor to reintroduce the undisputed greatest football show in the history of the world: Good Morning Football!” Buffer said during a cold open to start the show before making his hyperbolic introductions.

Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer reintroduces ‘Good Morning Football’ as it returns from its months-long hiatus. pic.twitter.com/ErFNHEmdkt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 29, 2024

The intro, however, didn’t go off without a hitch, as Brandt failed to keep his footing while running to the set.

Nevertheless, the show picked up where it left off in March, quickly jumping into the NFL news of the day with the “Lead Block.” The return of Good Morning Football marks the end of a strange four-month journey after the popular morning show began its hiatus in March without providing many details on what it would look like once it returned.

While Erdahl quickly committed to making the move to Southern California, the futures of Brandt and Schrager — who have been with the show since its inception in 2016 — were less clear. It was just two weeks ago that the NFL announced that Brandt and Schrager would, in fact, be returning to GMFB and providing a bicoastal presence, with Gbajabiamila and Burruss also joining the cast.

While we’re only one episode in, all indications thus far is that this will very much be the same show it was four months ago — it will just be hosted on the opposite side of the country. Still, it will be interesting to see how Good Morning Football continues to evolve, especially once Brandt and Schrager inevitability make their way back to the East Coast.

[Awful Announcing on X]