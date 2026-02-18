Screenshot from Open Thoughts podcast

There was once a time when Micah Parsons was going to have a weekly spot with Skip Bayless on TV, but their relationship completely deteriorated before it even started.

Parsons joined comedian Funny Marco on his Open Thoughts podcast this week. And the Green Bay Packers linebacker went off on sports media, taking specific aim at Bayless after being asked about his own willingness to speak candidly.

NFL star Micah Parsons GOES OFF Skip Bayless & media personalities for being CONTROLLED and CRITICIZING him while not being able to do what he does 😳🔥👀 “Come play my position Skip… Cause I can do what you do. I do it better sometimes”

pic.twitter.com/MpuZ09cuC5 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) February 17, 2026



“I tell people like it is,” Parsons said before pivoting to his critics. “They scared. They scared to voice their opinions. F*ck them. Like, I’ll tell you, f*ck Skip Bayless. F*ck all them. I don’t give a f*ck.”

“They want to rage bait me,” Parsons continued. “But they won’t say that to my face. You Twitter finger a** mother*ckers. F*ck them. I don’t give a f*ck. I’ll tell you how it is. You suck. You suck, your show don’t work no more. What are we talking about here? F*ck them…Motherf*ckers be trying to tell you how to play the game. Come play my position, Skip! Cause I can do what you do. Sh*t, I do it better sometimes. So, what are we talking about here?”

Parsons calling Bayless out is notable. Because back in 2022, the All-Pro linebacker was supposed to be a weekly contributor on Undisputed with Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. But Parsons no-showed his first appearance, and that seemed to change the way he was covered by Bayless.

Now Parsons has his own podcast, which has already garnered plenty of attention, but Marco asked whether the Green Bay Packers linebacker would consider a role as an NFL analyst on TV whenever the 26-year-old decides to retire.

“It just depends if they let me be me. I’m not here to instigate no other player or talk back about another player because they had a bad game or whatever,” Parsons said. “If they want me to be anti-whatever fanbase, I’m good, bro. I’m not no f*cking puppet. A lot of these dudes is puppets for national TV. If you want to be a puppet, be a puppet. But that’s not me, I’m not selling my soul for a check. I’m good.”

There is still a space for NFL analysts who don’t instigate other players or teams in sports media. But based on his own assessment, it sounds like Parsons isn’t actually capable of doing what Skip Bayless does. Because, as Parsons can attest, Bayless made a career out of instigating players, teams, and fanbases. And maybe you don’t like him for that, but he was really good at it.