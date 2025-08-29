Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones learned firsthand that David Mulugheta, the agent of Micah Parsons, doesn’t back down from a confrontation. And shortly after Parsons was dealt to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Brandt learned the same lesson when it comes to the specifics of Parsons’ new contract with the Packers.

Upon being dealt to the Packers in one of the more shocking trades in recent memory, Parsons agreed to the long-term extension he had been hoping to receive in Dallas. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Parsons and the Packers reached an agreement on a four-year $188 million deal that will see Parsons receive $120 million fully guaranteed, the most fully guaranteed money that any non-quarterback has ever received.

Andrew Brandt was one of many to be shocked by the move from the Packers to go and get Parsons, which is particularly notable considering Brandt previously served as vice president of the Packers from 1999-2008. In a post on X, Brandt shared how he didn’t expect his former team to make the trade due to their past habits of building through the draft.

“Mea Culpa. I was wrong,” wrote Brandt. “I thought there was no way the Packers would trade for Micah Parsons, knowing how much they love their high draft picks. But alas..”

The trade itself wasn’t the only thing that Brandt was skeptical about on first glance.

It is important to note, as Brandt did in a post on X, that the $188 million figure that Schefter and other NFL insiders reported comes directly from the agent, who can certainly “fluff” the specifics of the contract initially before further information comes out about the contract, which is what Brandt thought happened in this instance.

“Guessing 3 years, $120 million with the rest ‘fluff,'” wrote Brandt. Not that there’s anything wrong with that…”

Guessing 3 years, $120 million with the rest “fluff.”

Not that there’s anything wrong with that… https://t.co/haOLvWekqT — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 28, 2025

Mulugheta took notice of Brandt’s post on X, responding when information did emerge that Parsons will indeed receive $188 million over the next four years in addition to the year he had remaining on his deal to let Brandt know that there was no “fluff” involved in the report of the contract.

“Go investigate and let me know what you find,” wrote Mulugheta. “#Fluffless.”

Go investigate and let me know what you find. #Fluffless https://t.co/q3VnFReNBH — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) August 28, 2025

As we have discovered lately, Mulugheta has no issue confronting those whom he believes need to be confronted.

Jones has been consistent in blaming Mulugheta as the reason why the Cowboys have been unable to reach a new deal with Parsons, despite Jones going over Mulugheta’s head and negotiating directly with Parsons. And according to Jones, when he then tried to send over contract details to Mulugheta, he was told to “stick it up our a**“.