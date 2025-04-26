Photo Credit: ESPN

While Shedeur Sanders’ slide in the 2025 NFL Draft was surprising and confusing to a lot of people, ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. seemed irritated. Sanders finally getting selected seemed to do little to brighten Kiper’s perspective on things.

Kiper’s affinity for Sanders was on display throughout Thursday’s first round as well as Friday’s second and third rounds, as it became clear that the Colorado quarterback might not be picked. And while Saturday’s fourth round came and went without Sanders being called, he was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns with the sixth pick of the fifth round — No. 144 overall.

After Kiper broke down some of Sanders’ game film, he once again vented his frustration about how far Sanders had to wait.

“I don’t get it. I know you don’t. But here we are in the fifth round, getting a guy who should have been, in my opinion, a first-round pick, a high first-round pick. You look at the sliders, right? The guys who have slid. ‘The NFL gets it! They know everything!’ No, they don’t! Because the guys who have slid have done really well.”

A graphic then appeared on screen, showing some of the quarterbacks who were selected later than expected. While Kiper conceded that two of them, Brady Quinn and Jimmy Clausen, struggled as pros, he noted that the other quarterbacks listed: Geno Smith (2013), Aaron Rodgers (2005), Chad Pennington (2000), Brett Favre (1991), Boomer Esiason (1984) and Dan Marino (1983) all had good — or great — NFL careers. Tom Brady was not on the graphic, but Kiper also recalled the story of Brady telling New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft that selecting him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft was the best decision he ever made.

Another idea that was pushed as Sanders slid surrounded his dad, Deion Sanders. The feeling was that teams may be reluctant to draft Sanders (Shedeur) because his dad would be consistently lurking. Therefore, the slide was about Deion more than Shedeur.

Kiper also refuted the validity of those concerns.

“There’s a lot of perspective that isn’t reality in regards to Shedeur and Deion. Deion’s not gonna interfere. Deion’s not gonna be calling the coach. Deion’s not gonna be commenting about Shedeur, while he’s in Colorado. There’s a lot of fake news out there surrounding the Sanders family with Shedeur and Deion.”

He was not through.

After noting how well-liked both Deion and Shedeur Sanders were as teammates, Kiper once again stressed that Sanders (Deion) will not interfere.

“Deion’s gonna stay out of it,” Kiper said. “Deion’s not gonna be calling, or threatening any coach. Or there will be a threat, ‘Deion could take over,’ Deion’s not happy.’ Deion’s not gonna say anything! Deion’s gonna coach Colorado! A lot of this stuff just made no sense to me. The negativity you heard over the last couple of months.”