The NFL is changing its tune on Christmas Day games in 2024.

Initially, the league said it wouldn’t schedule games for a Wednesday Christmas. But now they’re planning a doubleheader, with potentially two games happening on December 25th.

And according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the NFL seems ready to capitalize on the new Christmas Day games. McCarthy reports a potential windfall for the league through TV rights, with bidding likely starting around $50 million.

And with that, the NFL is reportedly inviting bids for the Christmas Day games, opening the competition to all its media partners. This includes familiar names like CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN/ABC, and even Prime Video. But citing sources, McCarthy says it’s more likely that they’ll appear on linear TV rather than being exclusive to a streaming service.

Despite logistical hurdles, the NFL’s decision to play on Christmas Day isn’t a shock. It’s seen as a strategic move against the NBA, echoing Colin Cowherd’s claim of a “tipping point” in their competition. The inclusion of all broadcasting partners, including ESPN/ABC, in the bidding process further underlines this strategy. And that’s true even though Disney-owned networks will also broadcast traditional Christmas NBA games.

The nation’s most lucrative sports league isn’t one to miss out on a revenue opportunity. Scheduling these two additional Christmas Day games, despite initial resistance, perfectly highlights this point. By opening bidding to its broadcasters, the league could find another way to capitalize on a new source of income.

