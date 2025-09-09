Sep 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) takes the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Monday’s NFC North matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings had several intriguing storylines heading into the game, including J.J. McCarthy’s NFL debut and the first game for Caleb Williams with Ben Johnson as his head coach. But unfortunately, the field conditions at Soldier Field was a talking point in itself for all the wrong reasons.

Leading into the 2025 season, Soldier Field had been the host of five different concerts over a five-day span from August 28 to September 1, which has created a precarious situation for Monday’s game.

According to WGN News in Chicago, the grounds crew at Soldier Field laid fresh sod on the field last week after hosting the concerts. But as media members entered Soldier Field to cover Monday’s game, it was quite clear that the condition of Soldier Field was not as ready for an NFL game as necessary.

Chris Hawkey, a radio host at KFAN in Minneapolis, shared a video on X detailing his experience of watching the Bears grounds crew working on placing a mixture of sand and seed in areas that needed to be filled on the playing surface.

“Alright, I don’t know anything about anything,” said Hawkey. “But look at the seams on this field. I can see them from the booth. I’ll go down and look at them. They are trying their best to smooth things out. But I don’t think it’s overstating this to say that this could be a factor in this game. Look at that. We heard about the concerts last week. What was it, five concerts? They are actively out there trying to smooth out the seams in the field. I’ll get video on the field momentarily.”

A look at the turf of @SoldierField from the @vikings booth pic.twitter.com/GhQHjMmisU — Chris Hawkey (@Chris_Hawkey) September 8, 2025

Chris Long, a reporter for KSTP 5, an ABC affiliate in Saint Paul, Minnesota, would show how the field looked several hours before the start of the game, where the seams of the field were indeed evident on camera.

Quick check-in from Soldier Field with some video of the turf situation many of you are asking about + a heads-up about what we’ll have in our pregame show tonight at 6:30 on @KSTP. We’ll also be live here in Chicago with a couple previews for you in the 5 & 6p newscasts. pic.twitter.com/ivPPl28Bdw — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) September 8, 2025

A number of other media members chimed in on social media, questioning whether the conditions would ultimately be safe enough for players to play on.

“Not sure I’ve ever seen worse looking grass in pro sports than Soldier Field right now,” wrote Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. “What a debacle.”

Not sure I’ve ever seen worse looking grass in pro sports than Soldier Field right now. What a debacle. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) September 9, 2025

“My old backyard had better grass than Soldier Field,” wrote Andrew Wagner of Forbes. “How is this even possible?”

My old backyard had better grass than Soldier Field. How is this even possible? https://t.co/XyC9jm5eP7 — Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) September 9, 2025

“Christ, it looks like they laid the sod yesterday,” wrote Andy Molitor of the Deep Dive Podcast. “o1.5 ACLs -200 for tonight is a safe parlay leg.”

Christ, it looks like they laid the sod yesterday. o1.5 ACLs -200 for tonight is a safe parlay leg https://t.co/Oki0Gyd7xY — Andy Molitor (@AndyMSFW) September 8, 2025

Monday’s game would take place without issue. But as we have seen before in less-than-ideal conditions, there were several non-contact injuries that took place for both teams that the conditions at Soldier Field may very well have contributed to.

Both Bears cornerback Nashon Wright and Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman would leave Monday’s game with non-contact injury and would not return following the injury.

So it seems as if the concerns about the field prior to the game may certainly have been justified.