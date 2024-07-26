NFL logo The NFL logo is shown before of an NFL football regular season matchup AFC South division title game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 230106 Titans Jags Cp 5
NFLBy Reice Shipley on

Many media members around the NFL were struck with some unfortunate news, as former NFL executive and agent Mike Ornstein passed away on Thursday.

Ornstein had close ties with a number of organizations around the NFL, perhaps most notably with the New Orleans Saints serving as the agent for former Saints star running back Reggie Bush. From there, he ultimately worked his way up to becoming the Vice President of Marketing in the NFL.

Jeff Duncan of Nola.com first broke the news on social media, noting Ornsteain’s close relationships with a number of organizations including Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen.

Not only was Ornstein quite close with a number of organizations, but he also seemingly had quite an impact on a number of media members.

Plenty of big names in media around the NFL took to social media to share their condolences for the Ornstein family while also sharing details of their interactions with him.

[Jeff Duncan on X]

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley