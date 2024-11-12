Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys’ struggles continued on Sunday in a 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. And even though media members didn’t exactly need any more ammo to fire at the Cowboys after they dropped to a 3-6 record, the overtly sunny conditions led to the organization being on the receiving end of many sun-related jokes on Monday.

Those who tuned into the game were likely well aware of the impact the substantial glare from the sun had on the game. Perhaps most notably, the Cowboys essentially had a touchdown taken off the board when star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t react to a very catchable ball in the endzone thrown by Cooper Rush.

Jerry Jones building a stadium that blinds his own players & causes losses is so on brand pic.twitter.com/Nb9VK3FbEQ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 10, 2024

There were quite obviously a number of other factors that went into the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Eagles. But it is a reminder that years and years of Cowboys fans complaining about the layout of AT&T Stadium have gone unanswered by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and company.

In perhaps an even worse look, Jerry Jones made it a point to go on a rant after the game against anyone suggesting curtains should be installed to reduce the effects of the sun at AT&T Stadium.

After failing to make any key additions this offseason and now this situation, it seems to be clear that Jerry Jones isn’t exactly deferential to the criticisms against his organization. And as a result, the Cowboys find themselves in a tough spot with very little hope for the remainder of the season.

It has also resulted in the organization being a punchline for several jokes from members of the media Monday.

Jonah Javad, a sports anchor at WFAA-TV, an ABC affiliate in Dallas, showed the irony of the Cowboys organization in a post on X that showed a shield blocking the sun from Mike McCarthy’s face during a press conference on Monday, something they refuse to do for their players at AT&T Stadium.

“The sun is causing a glare in the Cowboys press conference room,” wrote Javad. “So there’s a shield to block the sun from Mike McCarthy’s face. Novel concept.”

The sun is causing a glare in the Cowboys press conference room. So there’s a shield to block the sun from Mike McCarthy’s face. Novel concept. pic.twitter.com/BKxp0Wn0I3 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 11, 2024

Mike McCarthy himself even noticed the shield covering his face, cracking a joke about it at his team’s expense.

“Is that for the sun? I can’t help myself,” said McCarthy.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy cracks a joke walking up to the podium, “Is that for the sun?” “I can’t help myself.” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GQwGQERNMJ — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Tony Reali, the longtime host of Around The Horn on ESPN, trolled the Cowboys by posting a photo of blinding lights on the set of Monday’s show, acting as if they are coming from AT&T Stadium.

As long as the Cowboys continue to struggle, we will likely see the organization continue to be on the receiving end of many jokes for the remainder of the season. But maybe if Jerry Jones were more willing to accept change, this set of jokes could have been easily avoided.

