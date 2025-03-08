Seahawks' QB Geno Smith against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 22, 2024. Seahawks’ QB Geno Smith against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 22, 2024. (Kevin Ng/Imagn Images.)
NFLBy Arthur Weinstein on

NFL media figures were stunned Friday night by a trade that sent quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the trade, which sends the veteran QB to Vegas for a third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.


The trade reunites Smith with his former Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll, who is now leading the Raiders. Amazon Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman, a Seahawks legend, expressed shock in an X post shortly after the trade news broke.

“Wow. Trading Geno?! Must be a plan that we don’t know about,” he posted.

Some NFL insiders could not hide their shock.

“Whoa crazy crazy,” Matthew Berry posted.

Of course, the trade affects more than just the Seahawks and Raiders, as it has sparked the game of dominoes that always involves key positions in the offseason. Many teams eyeing a quarterback, either a veteran or in the draft, took immediate notice. NFL insiders tried to make sense of it all.

Mina Kimes called it a “terrible move” by the Seahawks, a sentiment shared by many.


Emmanuel Acho pointed out that the 34-year-old Smith has been underappreciated.


No one had all of the answers Friday night in the immediate aftermath of the trade. But the shocking deal provides plenty of fodder for social media this weekend, and all the sports talk shows Monday.

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein