Go ahead, criticize the Indianapolis Colts. Make fun of Philip Rivers. They’re easy and convenient targets.

Everyone has an opinion on the Colts starting a 44-year-old grandfather on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. We’ve seen the memes, heard the jokes. It’s dominated the news cycle not only within the NFL media.

Even the BBC ran a story on Rivers coming out of retirement, quoting Sky Sports’ Phoebe Schecter as saying, “Imagine if Philip Rivers is the reason that the Colts make a deep playoff run. I mean, that would be the most phenomenal storyline.”

She’s not the only media member expressing a rooting interest for a feel-good story. Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star wrote a column titled: “Experts are laughing at the Colts? Shut them up, Philip Rivers.”

On The Rich Eisen Show, the host called the comeback “amazing” and a “you can’t make it up” NFL moment.

When Rivers was officially named the starter, Phil Mickelson chimed in.

There you have it. The Rivers’ story has become a Disney movie. Perhaps he can be the 2025 version of 2023 Joe Flacco— a grizzled veteran who comes off the couch to lead his new team to the playoffs. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility, but in reality, the return of Rivers might be closer to a horror flick.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark called Rivers’ return “incompetent” and “irresponsible.” The former safety cited Rivers’ infamous lack of mobility, in addition to noting that the Seahawks’ pass rush, which is fourth in the league in sacks (41).

Fellow ESPN talking head Cam Newton, in typical Cam Newton fashion, wondered aloud on air, “why Philip Rivers got another NFL shot before he did.”

And of course, other former quarterbacks offered opinions.

Fox’s Tom Brady, 48, said, “I’m very excited to watch Philip play,” while also mentioning that he’s still capable of playing.

NFL Network’s Kurt Warner was measured in his opinion, expressing concerns over Rivers adjusting to the speed of the game.

Most of the on-air analysis we’ve seen has overshadowed a larger question: Is the NFL so bad at developing quarterbacks that the best option for the Colts is a guy who hasn’t taken a professional snap since January 2021?

Yes, Indianapolis is in dire straits. Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and Anthony Richardson is still out because of a freak eye injury. Still, the fact that head coach Shane Steichen feels more comfortable with a 44-year-old running the offense than a 23-year-old Riley Leonard says more about the Colts than the rookie.

The decision to start Rivers makes it clear that the league has no patience and no plan for young passers. When quarterbacks get drafted, they had better be able to play immediately. Teams apparently have little motivation to provide them with the help they need to improve. Coaches are under tremendous pressure. Owners and fans want results immediately. First-round picks will get some leeway, but franchises are incentivized to move on to another quarterback quickly.

J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, has started seven career games. The Vikings are reportedly already considering a different quarterack for 2026.

Criticizing the Colts isn’t a shot at Rivers or ageism. He’s a future Hall of Fame player who has earned the right to take advantage of any opportunity to return to the league. But his return isn’t great news for the league, which needs as many good young quarterbacks as possible.

Regardless of Rivers’ performance on Sunday, it would be refreshing to hear more from the NFL media about the quarterback development crisis and what the league plans to do to fix it.