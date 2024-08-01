Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) greets fans before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It’s holdout season in the NFL, and New England Patriots defensive star Matthew Judon missed practices this week in Foxborough as he pursues a new contract. That holdout appeared to be ending Wednesday when The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the Patriots offered him a new deal. That is, until Judon posted on social media that Russini’s report was inaccurate.

After a fan tagged Judon on X asking the veteran defensive end to accept the Patriots’ offer, Judon responded by calling Russini’s reporting “lies” and accusing her the NFL insider of trying to make him “look bad.”

“No they haven’t (offered him a contract) but it makes me look bad again,” Judon wrote. “Don’t believe the lies.”

On Wednesday morning, Russini posted that New England had an offer on the table for Judon.

After Judon rebutted that, Russini put out a new post clarifying that New England made offers to Judon earlier in July but that the two sides had not agreed on a deal. The original post was deleted.

Matthew Judon was offered a few revised contracts from New England before training camp, they have yet to agree on a re-worked deal, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 31, 2024

Previously, video emerged from training camp of Judon arguing with new head coach Jerod Mayo on Monday. That was the last time he was seen at Patriots practice.

Matthew Judon is entering the final year of his contract approaching age 32.

While it’s not uncommon for athletes to rebut media reports, especially about their health and contract status, this one is unique given that it is playing out entirely on X without either Judon or Russini directly addressing the other.