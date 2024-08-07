Aug 03, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) puts on his pads at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have been without star linebacker Matthew Judon for much of the offseason thus far as ongoing contract negotiations continue with the organization. And when he has been with the team, he has been more of a distraction than an asset. At least in the eyes of WEEI radio hosts Andy Gresh and Christian Fauria.

On Monday’s edition of the Gresh and Fauria Show, the two went on a rant that lasted over three minutes on Judon’s presence at Patriots training camp, particularly taking issue with Judon attending much of camp but deciding to throw a football around with fans instead of actually taking part in team activities.

“Matt Judon. What is it, what are you afraid of?…What are you worried about? Faking it with the fans again? You’re gonna go run out tomorrow and try to curry favor? With people by the way that you have completely ignored and are now taking golf cart rides to the back of the football facility here so you can waltz out whenever they start at 11 o’clock to go stretch,” said Gresh. “What is it? You know what it is, he got a little bit of his way last year. It’s not happening now. Now it’s the deflecting with the ‘Go ask those guys.’

“You know what one thing Matt Judon would not have the balls to say if Bill Belichick were here? Go ask Bill…There would be none of that with him. This just goes to show that Judon is about him first. I’ll use you fans and if it doesn’t work out I’ll go hide after I take my medicine. And then the next time I stand in front of the media people it’ll be ‘Why don’t you go chase those guys down and go ask them? How come I’m not getting mine?'”

Fauria similarly called out Judon, saying that he “doesn’t even care” about the fans and insinuating that throwing the ball around for them is more of a publicity stunt than anything else.

“At the beginning of camp, you were running out to the fans, the helpless fans who have nothing to do with this,” said Fauria. “You were running out there, throwing the football, playing the big role. One giant, big setup. That’s not even who you are. You don’t even care. You’re only doing it to gain favor and to show that you are bigger than what football is.

“Then they say, ‘Why aren’t you doing it anymore?’ ‘Nothing has changed.’ Really ‘We only do that in pads.’ They are in pads, you are in pads. If you’re telling me, that’s like the biggest lie going. Hey, what’s changed? Nothing’s changed. I only do that when we’re in pads. You were in pads today. Do you really think we’re all this stupid?”

Matthew Judon spoke to the media following Day 10 of Training Camp today, and probably made things a little worse for himself 😬@TheRealGresh & @christianfauria were fired up by his comments 📺 https://t.co/7mqy4oBU2D pic.twitter.com/deQnbUvQi5 — The Gresh & Fauria Show (@GreshFauriaWEEI) August 5, 2024

Judon has since responded to these comments from Gresh and Fauria on social media, clarifying why he stopped throwing the ball with fans while also tearing into the WEEI hosts.

“I said when aren’t in pads,” said Judon. But besides me staying hours on hours to sign and throw the ball around with the fan how come yall come talk to me. And this me tweeting. You f**** just sit down and talk.”

I said when was aren’t in pads but besides me staying hours on hours to sign and throw the ball around with the fan how about yall come talk to me. And this me tweeting. You fucks just sit down and talk https://t.co/diGGr79RCA — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) August 7, 2024

This most recent attack on Gresh and Fauria isn’t the first time this offseason that he has called out a media member, recently refuting a report from Dianna Rusini that the Patriots had offered him a new contract.

