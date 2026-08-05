Credit: Audacy

Longtime fantasy football expert Matthew Berry has partnered with Audacy for his Fantasy Football Happy Hour podcast.

Audacy announced the partnership this week, revealing the company will exclusively handle audio sales and distribution for Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry. Co-produced by Berry’s company, Fantasy Life, the podcast was previously part of NBC Sports. But with Berry not returning to Football Night in America this season, the podcast returns in partnership with Audacy and on his personal YouTube page.

“Fantasy football doesn’t take a day off, and neither do we,” Berry said in the press release. “The goal has always been to show up for ‘The Regulars’ — the best fan base in the world — every single day, just like we do over at FantasyLife.com. I took a lot of meetings, but Audacy’s reach and expertise in sports audio make them the perfect partner to help us keep that consistency and keep growing this show for years to come.”

The podcast returned on Aug. 3, with new episodes slated to be released every single weekday through the Super Bowl. During the offseason, Berry plans to release episodes weekly.

“Matthew Berry is synonymous with fantasy football – he’s universally regarded as one of the leading voices in fantasy sports, period. He’s built one of the most trusted and influential brands in sports media,” said Leah Reis-Dennis, Head of Podcasts, Audacy. “We’re excited to welcome ‘Fantasy Football Happy Hour’ to Audacy’s premium sports lineup and to partner with Matthew to grow the podcast and create even more opportunities for advertisers to connect with his incredibly passionate and engaged fan community.”

For Audacy, the partnership brings them one of the premier fantasy football voices just in time for the NFL season. And for Berry, the partnership with Audacy should help him to continue growing the podcast since parting with NBC.