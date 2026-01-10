Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After some speculation over what taking a front office position with the Atlanta Falcons would mean for his media career, we finally have a decision from Matt Ryan.

On Saturday morning, the Falcons officially named Ryan as their new “President of Football.” The announcement came as little surprise given Ryan was the franchise quarterback for the team for so long and the front office reorganization under owner Arthur Smith seemed geared towards putting Ryan in place.

Matt Ryan has been named our President of Football! https://t.co/qawNF5NR9I pic.twitter.com/knV3YJfYDy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 10, 2026

However, the one unknown with Ryan’s future with the Falcons would be whether or not he would be able to keep his job as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports. After starting in the broadcast booth, Matt Ryan moved to the studio this year to be a part of The NFL Today. With Tom Brady a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the door has definitely been opened to analysts working for teams while remaining on television.

However, along with the announcement from the Falcons came a statement from Matt Ryan and CBS that he would be departing the network to fully focus on his new front office role.

A statement from Matt Ryan on CBS Sports: pic.twitter.com/bQbc6qtLQF — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 10, 2026

A statement from David Berson on Matt Ryan becoming the President of Football for the Atlanta Falcons: pic.twitter.com/U7TFruAeeG — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 10, 2026

“I want to thank the incredible team at CBS Sports,” Ryan’s statement read. “I loved my three years there and I am truly grateful for their support in pursuing this opportunity. The CBS Sports culture is amazing, and I have made teammates and friends for life.”

Matt Ryan will have plenty of work to do right away as the Falcons will need to hire a head coach after the firing of Raheem Morris. Ryan’s statement makes it seem like the departure is imminent, but we will have to wait and see if he’s part of CBS’s plans for The NFL Today for this weekend or the rest of the postseason.

It’s the right move as doing both jobs opens up a number of conflict of interest questions. And it’s different from Tom Brady in that Matt Ryan will be involved in an active management role as opposed to ownership. Although from all the reports that emerge from Las Vegas, it certainly seems like Brady takes a very active role in the Raiders organization.

For the network, it opens up a coveted spot on their pregame show. And it may be a natural fit for someone currently in the NFL who is looking to transition to a media career.