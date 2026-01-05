Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As it turns out, Matt Ryan may not be long for the sports media space.

Last week, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the Atlanta Falcons were having conversations with their former MVP quarterback about a potential front office role. And with the Falcons having fired general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris at the conclusion of their disappointing 8-9 season, those plans now appear to be in motion, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Atlanta is expected to hire Ryan as its new president of football.

Falcons are hiring a new president of football, which many expect to be former Atlanta QB Matt Ryan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2026

Falcons owner Arthur Blank first revealed that the franchise would be hiring a president of football in a letter that was published to fans on Monday. According to Blank, “this new role will set the vision and identity for our team” and will have “final decision-making authority” while working alongside the team’s president and general manager, both of whom will report to the president of football.

“We plan to move quickly on this hire so the new president of football can be fully involved in the selection of our new leaders in the head coach and general manager roles,” Blank wrote.

Should that person, in fact, be Ryan, it would bring an end to his two-year run at CBS, where he has been a focal point of the network’s reimagined The NFL Today pregame show. In addition to his role on the studio show, the 4-time Pro Bowl selection also served as a game analyst on Netflix’s Christmas Day doubleheader this past season, calling the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders alongside CBS colleagues Ian Eagle and Nate Burleson.

Having largely drawn rave reviews for his post-retirement work, Ryan’s return to Atlanta will bring an end to what many have viewed as a promising sports media career. Then again, front office roles in football are rarely permanent — especially in Atlanta — and the 40-year-old would surely have no shortage of suitors should his run with the Falcons mirror his predecessors’.