Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Former player Matt Ryan in attendance of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan might already be done with broadcasting.

Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that the former Falcons quarterback is in serious talks to rejoin Atlanta in a front office role, and that people close to Ryan say he’s genuinely considering it.

Scoopage: Atlanta Falcons have had conversations with their former Pro Bowl QB Matt Ryan about rejoining the Falcons in a front office role. While two sides still discussing, people close to Ryan say he’s seriously considering this move and talks are ongoing. It would be for a… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 28, 2025

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports on Fox that CBS Sports’ Matt Ryan is in talks to rejoin the Atlanta Falcons in “a significant front office role.” #NFL pic.twitter.com/xo0AMTY8ML — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 28, 2025

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons in Atlanta. He won an MVP there in 2016, took them to the Super Bowl, and is still beloved in the city despite how that game ended. If the Falcons are offering him something real — not just a ceremonial position — it’s obvious why he’d listen.

This isn’t entirely unprecedented. John Lynch left Fox’s No. 2 booth in 2017 to become the 49ers’ general manager with no front-office experience, and has since won two NFC Championships in San Francisco. The move worked for Lynch, which doesn’t guarantee anything for Ryan, but at least shows it’s possible to leave broadcasting and succeed in a front office.

The problem for CBS is that Ryan has been excellent. He joined the network in 2023 and moved to The NFL Today in 2024. And it didn’t take him long to figure out television. He’s critical without being obnoxious, explains things clearly, and doesn’t sound like he’s reading from a script. CBS already has JJ Watt in the No. 2 booth alongside Ian Eagle, but Ryan was seen as someone who could step into a bigger role down the line.

Good broadcasters are hard to find. Former quarterbacks who can explain the game without being boring are even rarer. Matt Ryan is both, and now he might walk away to return to where it all started.