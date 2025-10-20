Photo Credit: Packers

Matt LaFleur was in the middle of his postgame press conference when a Packers spokesperson announced that Micah Parsons would be available to speak with reporters in the locker room.

Reporters got up to leave.

“Then we look like assholes for leaving,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said.

“No, you can go,” LaFleur said. “I don’t care.”

“He had a career night,” LaFleur added. “I mean, I don’t blame you, Rob.”

“I feel like a dick,” Demovsky said.

Parsons had just put up three sacks for the first time in his career during Green Bay’s 27-23 win over Arizona. He finished with five quarterback hits and 10 pressures, with two of those sacks coming in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line. The last one wrecked Arizona’s final drive with 27 seconds left, essentially ending the Cardinals’ comeback attempt.

The performance was everything the Packers traded two first-round picks and Kenny Clark to Dallas for back in August. Parsons has 5.5 sacks through six games — after recording just 2.5 in his first five. The difference Sunday was that Arizona tried blocking him one-on-one most of the afternoon. Most teams don’t make that mistake.

“I tell coach all the time, if I’ve got a 1-on-1, I like myself 8 out of 10 times,” Parsons said afterward.

The Cardinals learned that the hard way.

Parsons beat Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams repeatedly. Two of his sacks came on back-to-back plays in the red zone, turning what looked like a touchdown drive into a field goal. The Cardinals kept trying to block him with one tackle. Parsons kept making them regret it.

LaFleur had opened his postgame press conference talking about the team’s five-hour flight delay to Arizona and how nothing went right from the moment they left Green Bay. He was discussing how the defense stepped up when the announcement came that Parsons would speak in the locker room instead of at the podium.

That’s when Demovsky and several other reporters stood up to leave. LaFleur didn’t take it personally. He’d watched Parsons dominate all afternoon. He knew where the story was.

The Packers improved to 4-1-1 and will face Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Pittsburgh next Sunday.