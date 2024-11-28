Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears somehow found themselves with an opportunity to tie or defeat the Detroit Lions with a little over 30 seconds left in the game on Thanksgiving. Head coach Matt Eberflus ensured that they would never get the chance.

Despite trailing 16-0 at halftime, the Bears chipped away at the Lions’ lead in the second half, pulling within three points thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdowns. When Detroit kicker Jake Bates missed his first field goal attempt of the season, it seemed like the momentum had truly shifted in Chicago’s direction. Sure enough, the Bears found themselves deep in Detroit territory with a chance to set up a game-tying field goal or potentially a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game. However, a series of seemingly unconscionable decisions by Eberflus led to the Bears wasting the final 32 seconds and rushing a bad play that ended their efforts and the game.

Perhaps no one was more surprised and confused than CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Truly great TV making. Nantz escalating approaching panic that comes for Eberflus employment. Romo saying “no” twice in different tones of whimper, from “oh no!” to “Jim, no!” Nantz nails dismount. Pan to coach realizing on national holiday America has just seen him get fired. –… pic.twitter.com/42NjtsgAiy — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 28, 2024

But that was just the beginning as members of the sports media world started tripping all over themselves to admonish Eberflus for his nonsensical decision-making and clock management.

“This is unacceptable from the head coach position,” said CBS NFL analyst Matt Ryan afterward. “Your responsibility is to not panic in critical situations. To put your team in the best opportunity to win games. That’s a massive, massive fail by Matt Eberflus”

“This is coaching malpractice,” added ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.

And the hits just kept coming…

Matt Eberflus just made a Thanksgiving mistake he may never recover from. YOU CAN’T END THAT GAME WITH A TIMEOUT IN HAND. He’s coaching like he is on the hot seat, feeling the pressure and has been lost in the biggest moments all year. The Bears are repeating the cycle. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 28, 2024

Not sure if there’s anyone on staff who could do the job.

And would hate to fire anyone on the holiday.

But keeping Matt Eberflus another day is a sign to the rest of the organization that you accept constant gameday miscalculations & failures.

It happens EVERY week.

🐻⬇️ — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) November 28, 2024

Firable finish for the Bears! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 28, 2024

That’s one of the worst end of game sequences I’ve ever seen and I watched the Cowboys go QB draw with 14 seconds left. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 28, 2024

I don’t root for coaches to get fired but no way Eberflus should survive that debacle. No way in hell. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 28, 2024

If it were up to the sports media world, Eberflus wouldn’t coach another game for the Bears. We’ll probably find out if the franchise agrees with that assessment over the weekend.