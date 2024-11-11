Credit: ESPN Chicago’s ‘Kap & J.Hood’ show

Matt Eberflus seems unable to do anything correctly.

Whether it’s his cellphone signal or placing Caleb Williams in a position to succeed as an NFL quarterback, the Chicago Bears head coach can’t seem to get it right.

During a phone interview with ESPN Chicago’s Kap & J. Hood on Monday, Eberflus tried to answer for Sunday’s 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He lamented the team’s state after three straight losses, in which it has scored just one total offensive touchdown.

As he tried to establish a connection and answer for the team’s woes, which ultimately fall at his feet, Eberflus unsurprisingly touted the company line. Pressed by host David Kaplan about the team’s lack of connectivity on offense—no pun intended—he danced around the question and gave a pretty benign answer about Caleb Williams’ resilience.

There’s a disconnect here.

And we aren’t talking about Eberflus’ phone, which seemed to struggle as much as his offensive game plan has.

As if on cue, Eberflus’ phone connection cut out a third time, leaving dead air and a team of frustrated hosts.

“Coach, your cellphone is as bad as the offense right now,” Kaplan quipped. “I mean, come on, man, this is 2024. Can we get a freakin’ landline? What are we doing? Seriously. Get the man a phone that works, please… I’m serious. I mean, his phone line’s as bad as (offensive coordinator Shane) Waldron’s play-calling. I mean, what are we doing?”

“No, because he does not want to use the word ‘crisis,’ but it is,” Kaplan added when asked if any of Eberflus’ answers sufficed. “If last week wasn’t a crisis, you’re in crisis. (Veteran safety) Kevin Byard says, ‘I’m not gonna go there,’ when asked if the coaches could still have the room. (Fifth-year tight end) Cole Kmet, three weeks ago, is talking about the preparation…

“You’re in crisis! Just say it. ‘Yes, this is a freakin’ crisis, and we better close ranks and find a way to fix this,’ because it’s freakin’ embarrassing to have a chartered franchise look that God-awful, unprepared, uninspired — it falls at his feet. It does. Say it! Christ’s sake!”

Here is the last bit of the Matt Eberflus interview with @thekapman and @xjhoodespn on @ESPN1000. His phone goes out a 3rd time when asked if they are in crisis mode. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/156E1LtP6Q — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 11, 2024

The situation was painfully symbolic: the head coach of a struggling franchise, unable to keep his connection — to his phone, his playbook or even his team — intact.

The Bears season thus far has been disjointed, frustrating, and, at this point, almost comedic.

And so was this phone interview.

[Kap & J.Hood]