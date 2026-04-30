Credit: Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot took the high road when responding to the misogynistic comment made by Shilo Sanders.

Cabot, who has been covering the Browns for nearly four decades, recently said she believes the team should open the season with Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback. Watson is competing with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for the starting job.

Cleveland.com shared a video of Cabot expressing her support for Watson to win the job on Instagram, with the caption, “I think they should declare Watson QB1 ASAP and let the 1st team offense cook. There’s no time to waste.”

The quote prompted Shilo to write, “Go make a sandwich Mary,” in response to the video. Sanders may have been attempting to defend his brother, but it was completely overshadowed by the degrading comment directed at Cabot.

Thursday morning, Cabot appeared on Cleveland’s 93.7 The Fan where she was asked about Sanders’ comment. And Cabot offered a predictably professional response.

“I know so many women who have joined the football world especially because of some of the things I’ve been able to do over the years, I’m happy about that.” 📞@MaryKayCabot responds to Shilo Sanders comment https://t.co/nRz4q8ynTF pic.twitter.com/jmLiTCldDE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 30, 2026

“I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes with that,” Cabot said of her career as a sports journalist. “And I know there are so many women who have joined the football world especially because of some of the things I’ve been able to do over the years, and I’m happy about that.”

“I’m just happy that I’ve been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue.”

According to TMZ, Sanders later went on Twitch where he essentially doubled down on his comment, criticizing Cabot for offering opinions, and accusing her of holding something against Shedeur.

The degrading comment continues what has been a rather futile post-college career for Shilo Sanders since being coached by his father, Deion Sanders at Colorado. After going undrafted in the same draft that saw his brother selected in the fifth round, Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the defensive back was cut after being ejected from a preseason game for punching an opposing player. Sanders was also sued late last year by his former lawyers over unpaid bills.