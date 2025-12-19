Credit: Prime Video

When you invite former NFL star Marshawn Lynch onto your live broadcast, you know what you’re getting. It certainly seems as though the Prime Video censor-button operator was ready on Thursday.

Lynch joined Prime’s Thursday Night Football studio show before the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Always entertaining and unpredictable, Lynch lived up to his reputation, dropping a slew of F-bombs and other curses that kept the censor on their toes for the duration of his visit.

Honestly, we’d love to provide a transcription of what Lynch said during his appearance, but Prime had the beep going more than what he was actually saying.

Marshawn Lynch is probably the most entertaining person in football. 🤣 Hope this man becomes an @NFL commentator. pic.twitter.com/h9JNmbxB3F — Sean ⭕️’Hare (@bayareaproducer) December 19, 2025

Marshawn Lynch was on set for the TNF pregame show and they had to censor the whole damn segment 😂 pic.twitter.com/zSoz9C9df6 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 19, 2025

One thing we definitely caught from Lynch was his roasting of Awfulies winner for best game analyst, Ryan Fitzpatrick, over his wordy explanation of what to expect from the passing game on Thursday night.

“Fitz, Fitz, let me tell you something,” rebutted Lynch. “That was a whole lot of words to say a lot of nothing. All you gotta do is [very long censor beep] going, and you handle all that. You understand what I’m saying?”

The two briefly played together with the Buffalo Bills, so there was presumably some playfulness in that exchange.

We don’t entirely know what Lynch was saying most of the time and what his suggestions were for how each team could succeed, but it was highly entertaining nonetheless.

Some said that Lynch’s performance proves he should be on an NFL studio show, but he’s made it clear he’s not interested in doing so. He’s too busy having fun as a photographer, actor, producer, and generally wreaking havoc wherever he can.