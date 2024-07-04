Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the most successful franchises in recent NFL history. But their Achilles heel might be their franchise’s lack of threatening wide receivers. But Mark Schlereth doesn’t want to hear it.

Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, Jackson arguably hasn’t had elite talent around him since he joined the team. Baltimore drafted Zay Flowers in 2023, and he performed well as a rookie. But one man is not enough.

Still, podcaster and Fox Sports NFL analyst Schlereth isn’t seeing it how they are.

I’m tired of hearing from Lamar Stans! The Stink truth https://t.co/MIS6UUhAOK pic.twitter.com/klCnE846C5 — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) July 2, 2024

“I do not want to hear it from all of you out there that are telling me Lamar Jackson – Well, they don’t get him many weapons,” Schlereth said on his Stinkin’ Truth podcast. “How many first-round wide receivers to they have to draft? Well, they’re not drafting the right one. Well, you’re not developing them.”

“Well, how do you develop them? Well, your quarterback has a long way to go in developing wide receivers. So I don’t want to hear that bull—- from you anymore,” he emphatically said.

Schlereth delivers a passionate argument, for sure. Jackson, and other quarterbacks, are often tasked with helping their receivers along. But it takes a village, and it’s not just solely on Jackson.

Schlereth points to Baltimore’s first-round talents. They took Zay Flowers in 2023, which looks like a successful pick. They took Rashod Bateman in 2021, who’s played 34 career games and played his first full season last year. Marquise Brown, drafted in 2019, is already on his third team.

Those who disagreed with Schlereth had their own take on the situation. In fairness, Schlereth’s take did seem a bit unfair to Jackson.

