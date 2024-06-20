Bill Belichick during a press conference

Bill Belichick is reportedly dating a 24-year-old woman and Mark Schlereth doesn’t approve of the relationship.

First reported by TMZ last week, the 72-year-old Belichick is dating 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson. Belichick and Hudson met during a flight in February 2021 when the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach inquired about the philosophy project Hudson was working on. The former Patriots head coach even autographed a copy of Hudson’s textbook and flexed a bit by listing all six Super Bowls he won in New England.

Three years later, that initial bonding over a philosophy project appears to have blossomed into a romantic relationship, with TMZ reporting Belichick has been linked to Hudson since shortly after splitting with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday last September. Thursday morning, Mark Schlereth and co-host Mike Evans discussed Belichick’s new love interest on their 104.3 The Fan sports radio show in Denver.

So….Stink and Mike decided to role play what a conversation between Bill Belichick and his new girlfriend would be like.@markschlereth | @MikeEvans1043 pic.twitter.com/CpA5JVzOTb — Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) June 20, 2024



“I think he’s a pig,” Schlereth bluntly stated, adding he doesn’t have even one ounce of admiration for Belichick dating someone nearly 50 years younger than him. “That’s disgusting…That’s just awful. What are you doing? Plus, you just look like an absolute clown.”

“What is wrong with you?” Schlereth asked later in the show. “He was 48 when she was born? She was a baby, and he was 48.”

Belichick doesn’t seem to be trying to hide the relationship. Hudson reportedly accompanied Belichick at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction last week, and recent photographs showed the couple, who have a near half-century age gap, enjoying a boat ride in Nantucket.

After parting ways with the New England Patriots and failing to land a head coaching gig during the offseason, there are concerns about Belichick being too old to get a job in the next cycle. Surely, Belichick hears those whispers. Maybe flaunting a 24-year-old girlfriend is Belichick’s way of attempting to tell NFL teams that age is just a number. Instead, it’s just being perceived as kind of creepy.

[104.3 The Fan]