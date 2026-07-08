Syndication: The Record

The criminal trial of former Fox Sports NFL analyst Mark Sanchez has been delayed for the fifth time, moving from July 13 to September 8, which, coincidentally, is the day before the start of the 2026 NFL regular season.

As reported by WIBC in Indianapolis, Sanchez was initially scheduled to go on trial in December.

The final pre-trial conference had been set for July 8.

The charges stem from an Oct. 4, 2025, altercation in downtown Indianapolis, where Sanchez was in town to call the Colts-Raiders game for Fox. Around 12:30 a.m., he confronted Perry Tole — a 69-year-old truck driver collecting cooking oil outside the Westin Hotel — in what prosecutors described as a dispute over a parking space. Security footage and police reports showed Sanchez as the aggressor, allegedly throwing Tole against a wall and to the ground before Tole pepper-sprayed him and, fearing for his life, stabbed him multiple times. Sanchez was found at a nearby bar with wounds to his upper torso, spent a week in the hospital in critical condition, and was taken directly to Marion County Jail after being discharged on Oct. 12.

Brady Quinn replaced Sanchez in the booth while Fox issued a statement referring to Sanchez being “injured in Indianapolis,” making no mention of his arrest. While he was initially charged with three misdemeanors, prosecutors upgraded one to a Level 5 felony of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, carrying up to six years in prison. Tole also filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Sports.

Fox eventually fired Sanchez and replaced him with Drew Brees.

The trial was first moved from December to March at the request of Sanchez’s attorneys, then to April, then May, then July, and now to September.