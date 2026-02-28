Credit: The Herd

It’s now been several months since Mark Sanchez lost his job with Fox Sports after a bizarre encounter in Indianapolis where he was stabbed after allegedly attacking a restaurant worker.

And now the victim’s attorneys are making claims in court that Sanchez could have possibly been under the influence of multiple illicit drugs during the incident.

According to the Daily Mail, the plaintiff’s attorneys have produced a filing in the civil suit against him that leads them to believe that Sanchez could have been using drugs like cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl in addition to alcohol.

“…including but not limited to cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and alcohol. Plaintiff has cause to believe that one or more of these substances may have been consumed in one of Huse’s establishments, which caused or contributed to Sanchez’s impairment and his subsequent negligent and/or knowing conduct,” the filing states.

In response, Sanchez’s attorneys sent a statement to the publication that the accusations in the civil filing have not been determined by any evidence and that they are looking forward to the facts being produced at the upcoming trial.

“These are allegations in a civil filing, nothing more, and they should be treated accordingly. Allegations are not evidence. The truth will be determined by facts and evidence presented at trial, and we look forward to presenting them at the appropriate time,” Sanchez’s team responded.

Sanchez is facing a civil suit and felony charges from the October 2025 incident where he was arrested while in the hospital recovering from being stabbed. It is alleged that Sanchez, who was intoxicated at the time, accosted 69-year old truck driver Perry Tole for parking in a hotel loading dock. As the situation escalated, Sanchez is alleged to have cornered and attacked Tole, leaving him with severe injuries. Tole then stabbed Sanchez in self defense.

Tole is also suing Sanchez’s former employer at Fox Sports for enabling Sanchez’s behavior and the famous St. Elmo’s restaurant for over-serving the former NFL analyst. St. Elmo’s has denied the allegation and Fox is asking for the case to be moved from state to federal court. While the civil case is ongoing, Sanchez’s criminal trial is set to begin next month.