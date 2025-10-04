Photo Credit: Fox

Fox NFL analyst Mark Sanchez “was stabbed last night in Indianapolis and is currently in the hospital with critical injuries,” according to TMZ on Saturday. Fox Sports has since issued a statement announcing that Sanchez is now in stable condition.

FOX Sports Statement: “Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that… — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 4, 2025

TMZ adds that Sanchez “was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition” and that it’s “unclear what led to the violent incident” that took place in downtown Indianapolis. Police were alerted to an incident at 12:30 a.m. involving two injured people.

Sanchez, 38, was set to serve as the Fox color commentator for the Indianapolis Colts’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders alongside Chris Myers on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. He has been an NFL game analyst for Fox since 2021.

Prior to his television career, Sanchez starred at quarterback for USC and was the No. 5 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2009 NFL Draft. He remained with the Jets through 2012 and played eight seasons in the NFL, with his career including stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington.