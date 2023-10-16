Mark Sanchez on The Herd in February 2022. Mark Sanchez on The Herd in February 2022. (Fox Sports.)
One of the more unusual comments on a NFL broadcast in some time came on the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets game Sunday on Fox. There, analyst Mark Sanchez described the Jets’ difficulty in tackling Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts with “Like a salmon covered in Vaseline, bro, this guy’s just too slippery! He refuses to go down!”

That drew a lot of comment, most in praise, but some in criticism:

While this is definitely an out-of-the-ordinary comment, it’s understandable how Sanchez got there. Yes, Vaseline is not a typical sauce for fish dishes (and please do not try that at home). But there is a long-standing “slippery like a salmon” simile, and Vaseline is known for making things more slippery. So there’s a possible logical connection there.

After two seasons as a college football studio analyst for ESPN, Sanchez joined Fox in July 2021 as a NFL game analyst, working with Kevin Kugler and Laura Okmin. He’s been on that team since. And he’s drawn a lot of attention for his commentary, including a “clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history on his web browser” last year. He got another good line off Sunday, too:

We’ll have to see what Sanchez comes up with next.

