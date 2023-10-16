Mark Sanchez on The Herd in February 2022. (Fox Sports.)

One of the more unusual comments on a NFL broadcast in some time came on the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets game Sunday on Fox. There, analyst Mark Sanchez described the Jets’ difficulty in tackling Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts with “Like a salmon covered in Vaseline, bro, this guy’s just too slippery! He refuses to go down!”

"I mean, are you kidding me? They can't get this guy to the turf. Jalen Hurts-what is he? Like a salmon covered in vaseline, bro, this guy's just too slippery! He refuses to go down!" ~ Mark Sanchezpic.twitter.com/zmDKRNRUzA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2023

That drew a lot of comment, most in praise, but some in criticism:

That line was hilarious and a helluva on-the-fly ad lib.@Mark_Sanchez is a natural as an informative analyst and bonus: he be funny🤣 pic.twitter.com/lFXoJDrqld — Scott Frank (@argcomms) October 16, 2023

I know you do both good and awful announcing and idk where this lies 😂 — barry from prospect park (@DoubleDoinkDyna) October 15, 2023

Does Mark Sanchez…have experience with a salmon covered in vaseline??? https://t.co/UqcqLQHLPy — Jesse Reed (@JesseReed78) October 15, 2023

Mark Sanchez could have compared Jalen Hurts to literally anything and his brain went with "a salmon covered in vaseline" — Chris ?IIey (@chrisoIIey) October 15, 2023

Ah yes, vaseline-covered salmon. Totally normal thing we've all experienced. https://t.co/IuLXENqxkZ — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) October 15, 2023

Getting home listening to Merrill Reese wondering why the hell is Vaseline trending with the Eagles game [Looks it up] Mark Sanchez must be arrested. pic.twitter.com/uok10mXNI3 — DFAntastic (exhausted Red October edition) (@PhillyTradesman) October 15, 2023

I’m not sure if I should be impressed, or confused, by Mark Sanchez calling Jalen Hurts a “salmon covered in Vaseline?” #PHIvsNYJ https://t.co/jtU1Ttrkqg — Kellen Sherman (@KShermanSports) October 15, 2023

Salmon covered in Vaseline Sanchez lmao? Did I hear that correctly ? — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) October 15, 2023

Terrible just like the way he played — Sports Sage (@fredteamg) October 15, 2023

Pretty funny and descriptive, actually! — TA (@runner87tom) October 15, 2023

While this is definitely an out-of-the-ordinary comment, it’s understandable how Sanchez got there. Yes, Vaseline is not a typical sauce for fish dishes (and please do not try that at home). But there is a long-standing “slippery like a salmon” simile, and Vaseline is known for making things more slippery. So there’s a possible logical connection there.

After two seasons as a college football studio analyst for ESPN, Sanchez joined Fox in July 2021 as a NFL game analyst, working with Kevin Kugler and Laura Okmin. He’s been on that team since. And he’s drawn a lot of attention for his commentary, including a “clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history on his web browser” last year. He got another good line off Sunday, too:

Mark Sanchez: It's 3rd and a Wal-Mart Parking Lot ??? — Boomer (@ESPNHockey23) October 15, 2023

We’ll have to see what Sanchez comes up with next.

