Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The criminal trial of former Fox Sports NFL analyst Mark Sanchez has been delayed for the fourth time, according to WRTV in Indianapolis, moving from May 28 to July 13 with a pre-trial conference set for July 8. It’s the latest in a series of postponements requested by Sanchez’s legal team that have pushed the trial back nearly eight months from its original Dec. 11 start date, with no public explanation offered for any of them.

The charges stem from an Oct. 4, 2025, altercation in downtown Indianapolis, where Sanchez had traveled to call the Colts-Raiders game for Fox.

Around 12:30 a.m., he confronted Perry Tole — a 69-year-old truck driver collecting cooking oil outside the Westin Hotel — in what prosecutors described as a dispute over a parking space. Security footage and police reports show Sanchez as the aggressor, throwing Tole against a wall and to the ground before Tole pepper-sprayed him and, fearing for his life, stabbed him multiple times. Sanchez was found at a nearby bar with wounds to his upper torso, spent a week in the hospital in critical condition, and was taken directly to Marion County Jail after being discharged on Oct. 12, posting a $300 bond.

Brady Quinn replaced Sanchez in the booth for that Sunday’s game while Fox issued a statement that referred only to Sanchez being “injured in Indianapolis,” making no mention of his arrest. He was initially charged with three misdemeanors before prosecutors upgraded one to a Level 5 felony of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, carrying up to six years in prison. Tole filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Sports.

Fox eventually fired Sanchez and replaced him with Drew Brees.

The trial was first moved from December to March at the request of Sanchez’s attorneys, then from March to April, then from April to May, and now from May to July. The case has been pending for nearly nine months without a trial date set.