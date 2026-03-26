Credit: The Herd

The wait for the criminal trial of former Fox Sports NFL analyst Mark Sanchez rolls on.

The trial was originally being scheduled for December 2025. There, Sanchez would face his felony battery charge and multiple misdemeanors from an encounter with a delivery driver in Indianapolis. Sanchez allegedly attacked the driver in October 2025 while in town to call a Colts game for Fox.

According to court documents and security footage, Sanchez confronted Perry Tole over where he parked his truck. A fight followed where Sanchez was stabbed in self-defense. Both men ended up in the hospital, but Sanchez was arrested for his role. Fox Sports then fired him from his network job. A civil case is ongoing after Tole sued the former USC Trojans and New York Jets star.

However, on the criminal side, Mark Sanchez has seen multiple delays to his trial. The first came when Judge James Osborn agreed to move the date from December 11 to March 12. That date was then pushed back again to April 9 at the request of Sanchez’s attorneys.

Now, as reported by WISH-TV in Indianapolis, the trial has been delayed a third time, once again at the request of the attorneys for the former Fox Sports analyst. The new trial date is now set for May 20.

It’s unknown at this point why the trial has been delayed again, and what the reason for the repeated delays are from the legal team of Mark Sanchez. A May trial date would mark seven months since the date of the alleged assault. At some point, even the most amateur legal mind would think the patience of the judge might be wearing thin soon and that he would eventually demand that the case proceed.

Sanchez was replaced in the Fox Sports broadcast booth by Drew Brees and could face up to six years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.