To paraphrase a famous movie line, on Sunday, Mark Sanchez was so preoccupied with whether or not he could, he didn’t stop to think if he should.

During the third quarter of Fox’s broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks, Washington receiver Dyami Brown made an impressive first-down catch, beating Seattle defensive back Tre Brown on the play.

Sanchez, who was calling the game with announcer Kevin Kugler, decided to roll the dice with a risky joke (as he is wont to do) that rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way.

“We’ve got Brown-on-Brown crime. Right up top.” said Sanchez, while a replay of the catch was shown.

We’d love to give Sanchez the benefit of the doubt here, but using that particular phrase while describing a play involving two Black NFL players just seems like one of those things that shouldn’t be said, let alone on national television. Purposeful or not, it invokes the notion of “black-on-black crime,” a controversial phrase that has been weaponized in certain circles to justify some disturbing opinions and policies.

Sanchez clearly thought he had something with the fact that both players had the same last name, but the phrase walked a problematic line that some viewers had a strong reaction to hearing.

No way the commentator in this Commanders-Seahawks game just said “Brown on Brown crime” — Becks (@BecksWelker) November 12, 2023

Saying “brown on brown crime” while commentating live on the air is CRAZY #HTTC — Sam Howell 4 MVP (@Cdrizzyy21) November 12, 2023

Mark Sanchez: "We got Brown on Brown crime.." ?pic.twitter.com/1ZQ0Pv8c3c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2023

WE HAVE WHAT MARK SANCHEZ?? pic.twitter.com/KdWDe7Gd9D — Nicholas Perry (@whoisnickperry) November 12, 2023

Others, to be fair, read it as a simple play on words and dismissed any insinuation that it was meant as more than that.

They have the same name chill? — Bronx Hawk (@Yankee_Hawk) November 12, 2023

No, Sanchez isn’t going to get “canceled” over this, whatever that even actually means, but we have to imagine someone at Fox sent him a note afterward asking that he delete that phrase from his very unique vocabulary.

