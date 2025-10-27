Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Sanchez joined the NFL community in mourning the shocking death of former New York Jets center Nick Mangold Sunday.

Mangold died Saturday night at just 41 years old due to complication from chronic kidney disease. And while Sanchez has largely maintained a low profile since being arrested earlier this month after an alleged altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver in Indianapolis, the Fox NFL analyst broke his social media silence to remember his former Jets teammate.

We lost a good man today. I know @nickmangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there’s more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron. He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL. He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant.… pic.twitter.com/45FlFnTTzG — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) October 26, 2025



“We lost a good man today. I know Nick Mangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there’s more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron,” Sanchez wrote on social media. “He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL. He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella. No. 74.”

Sanchez was teammates with Mangold throughout his entire tenure as quarterback of the Jets. And while Sanchez’s playing career quickly fizzled out, Mangold’s earned himself a spot in the Jets’ Ring of Honor. In 11 seasons with the Jets, Mangold went to two AFC Championship games, seven Pro Bowls and earned two All-Pro selections.

Mangold’s death comes less than two weeks after announcing he was undergoing dialysis while seeking a kidney transplant. The former NFL center also revealed he had been diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that led to chronic kidney disease. But Mangold’s death still came as a shock after he appeared in good spirits during several interviews in recent weeks.

Sanchez joined Rex Ryan, Bart Scott and many others from the Jets and NFL community in praising the type of player, teammate, person and father that Mangold was. Sanchez is facing jail time and the loss of a once promising media career after being charged with a felony count of battery involving serious bodily injury, but the death of Mangold still puts things in perspective.