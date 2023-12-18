Nov 25, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Mark Ingram II replaced Reggie Bush on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, he didn’t rule out the possibility of future NFL opportunities. Although this conversation occurred over three months ago, it’s hard to predict when the right opportunity may arise.

This opportunity at Fox happened for him at the right time, he said during an appearance on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast earlier this year. He was a free agent, and while he received some calls from NFL teams, Fox’s offer was a little more enticing for Ingram, who had envisioned a career in sports media since middle school.

With the college football regular season over, what Ingram’s future holds remains to be seen. And that conversation has become a bit more intriguing with the news Monday that Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a season-ending ACL injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens now have only Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on their active roster, having already lost J.K. Dobbins for the season. Although the team has Melvin Gordon III on its practice squad, it could be looking to make a splash after their 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is where Ingram, who played for the Ravens from 2019 to 2020 and was named a Pro Bowler during the ’19 season, comes into play. After a fan account on social media shared a picture of Ingram in a Ravens jersey with the caption, ‘The last dance,’ Ingram quote-tweeted the image and shared a message in a popular video of a young kid saying, “Hit my line.”

In August, Ingram said that he can still play.

“My body feels really well. I know for a fact I was going to address playing each year, and at the end of the season, I got healthy. My body was feeling good. I was like, ‘Yeah, definitely.’ [I was] definitely capable and wanted to play this year.”

While Ingram was receiving some calls in the offseason, there was nothing that was at the level of the offer from Fox to begin his sports media career.

Perhaps a call from the Ravens changes that.

Ingram had previously stated that he had reached a point in his career where he did not want to play for a team that would only win 6 or 7 games. Luckily for him, the Ravens have already won 11 games this season.

“If you’re a true, legit contender, go ahead and give me a shout,” he said. Give me a call, and I’ll hear you out. I’ll listen. That wasn’t the case what was happening in my free agency. There was some good teams that called, but nothing I was willing to jump at. Nothing that was making sense for me or team at the moment.”

It remains to be seen if the Ravens will be an exception to this and, in turn, hit Ingram’s line.

